As American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Middleton & Co Cut Its Stake; Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Holder Sio Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Market Value Declined

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 571,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 559,180 shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 43.77% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 17/04/2018 – Rigel Announces FDA Approval of TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) for Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in A; 17/04/2018 – In FDA double header, regulators also offer a green light to Rigel’s fostamatinib $RIGL; 12/04/2018 – Rigel: Inaccurate Information Was Shown About FDA Review of NDA for Fostamatinib; 20/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT IT HAD ABOUT $94.3 MLN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL REPORTS TOPLINE DATA FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT PHASE 2 STUDY; 09/03/2018 – RIGEL FILES $200M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL SAYS PDUFA ACTION DATE APRIL 17 FOR FOSTAMATINIB FOR ITP; 01/05/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals Expected to Launch TAVALISSE in the U.S. in Late May; 12/04/2018 – Rigel Makes Statement Regarding Website Error; 30/05/2018 – RIGEL NAMES DEAN SCHORNO AS CFO

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, down from 70,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.17. About 1.38M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. Lara Gustavo had sold 3,050 shares worth $526,760 on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 7,243 shares valued at $1.19M was sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3,090 shares to 10,485 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $106,544 activity.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3,655 shares to 33,655 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% negative EPS growth.