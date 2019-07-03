As American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Cut Its Stake by $19.73 Million; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Lowered Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $2.07 Million

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 13,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,320 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 27,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $145.55. About 985,882 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 100,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,471 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49M, down from 168,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.17. About 1.38M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.14% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 206,744 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 240,937 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct holds 2.94% or 20,122 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.44% or 55,004 shares. Birinyi Assocs invested 0.76% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Oakbrook Limited Liability owns 12,730 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Adams Natural Fund accumulated 46,600 shares or 1.2% of the stock. The New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.87% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 64 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% or 6,340 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Channing Cap Llc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sterling Ltd Liability Corp holds 47,651 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $373.22M for 15.68 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,043 shares to 150,904 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 463,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 40,000 shares to 4.64M shares, valued at $611.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 946,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. Lara Gustavo sold $503,250 worth of stock or 3,050 shares. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of stock.