As American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose, Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Raised Stake; Stevens Capital Management LP Trimmed T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake as Market Value Rose

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 70.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 2,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $205.57. About 1.78 million shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 77.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 38,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,141 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, down from 49,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $82.38. About 5.32 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to FCC to settle rural call violations probe; 16/04/2018 – Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds; 15/03/2018 – T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 27 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE; 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 20.00 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 368,925 shares to 384,059 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 128,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

