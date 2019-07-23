As American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose, Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake by $1.56 Million; Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Stock Rose While Iridian Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 216,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 937,092 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36 million, up from 720,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $176.01. About 515,626 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 7,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,249 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.81M, down from 225,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.34. About 790,609 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 422 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability accumulated 5.65 million shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 49,504 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.5% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Smithfield Tru holds 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 3,899 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab owns 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 26,009 shares. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough has 1.46% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 1,140 shares. Bessemer Ltd has invested 0.35% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Ledyard Comml Bank has 0.27% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,269 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Torray Ltd Co holds 2.61% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 125,329 shares. 52,131 were reported by Stephens Ar. Sit Investment Associate holds 24,075 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 5,497 shares to 34,082 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 14,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold $540,407 worth of stock or 3,700 shares.

