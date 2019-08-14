As American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose, Holder Coldstream Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.13 Million Its Holding; Newport Asia Has Increased Its Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $70.96 Million

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 5,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 14,320 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 20,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $219.85. About 1.36M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $94.61. About 3.01M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baidu’s New Search Rival Is the World’s Most Valuable Startup – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Solid Product Portfolio Aid Baidu’s (BIDU) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu, Like Alibaba Stock, Is Falling Into Value Territory – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,171 shares to 104,011 shares, valued at $19.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 9,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Savings Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.79% or 123,983 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability reported 398,771 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 4,771 shares. Iberiabank Corp reported 35,474 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs Inc reported 3,301 shares stake. Ameriprise has invested 0.41% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Eastern Bancorporation reported 8,538 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Barometer has 1.81% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Murphy Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,800 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 2,274 shares. Us Bancshares De has 954,955 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 17,856 shares. Caxton Corporation reported 0.2% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1,844 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth.