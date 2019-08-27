As American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose, Holder Alexandria Capital Decreased Its Stake; Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Cut Holding as Market Value Declined

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 83,796 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18M, down from 138,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $104.04. About 447,091 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 23/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio : FDA Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenti-D for Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 05/04/2018 – SORRENTO & CELULARITY TO START ANTI-CD38 CAR-T PHASE 1 TRIAL; 02/05/2018 – Humanigen Announces Preclinical Findings Presented on Lenzilumab’s Potential to Optimize CAR-T Therapy; 18/04/2018 – BLUEBIRD: NEW CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATES LENTIGLOBIN POTENTIAL; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Arie Belldegrun, building out his new CAR-T startup, pursues senior biotech sell-sider for CFO post; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,099 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 39,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $230.07. About 956,924 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main Bank & Trust stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Crestwood Advsr Grp Lc reported 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pinebridge Invests LP reported 44,586 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 3,395 shares. Sageworth Tru has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund has invested 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Private Commerce Na owns 13,486 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested in 1.82M shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 103,057 shares. Spinnaker holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,131 shares. Heritage Investors holds 0.68% or 57,958 shares in its portfolio. Barometer Cap Mngmt invested in 1.81% or 81,082 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.58M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Chicago Equity Partners Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,140 shares.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,650 shares to 123,160 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 18,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,800 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Amer Interest Gp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Guardian Tru stated it has 351,061 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 99,607 shares. Armistice Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Alyeska Gp Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 6.67 million are held by Research Glob. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 7.31 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 2,196 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). First Light Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.38% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.03% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 114,826 shares to 263,926 shares, valued at $15.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VSTA) by 548,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc.