As American Tower New (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Telos Capital Management Cut Holding; Delphi Management Has Decreased Lam Research (LRCX) Stake by $422,928 as Stock Price Rose

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 2,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 8,883 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 11,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $227.62. About 1.57 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 17,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $236. About 901,344 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.05 million for 18.91 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 197 shares to 2,085 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.