As American Tower New (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Resolution Capital LTD Decreased Holding by $232.80 Million; As Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Raised Its Stake

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 72.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 457,171 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.09 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.20 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) by 143.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 13,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 9,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Energy Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 169,292 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 17.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 29/03/2018 – Paul Oldham to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Financial Officer; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Shr Repurchase Authorization; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 04/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN DECEMBER 2019; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Oldham Is Former CFO of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million; 29/03/2018 – PAUL OLDHAM TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS CFO

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 4,435 shares to 17,995 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Cl A by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,670 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AEIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 36.32 million shares or 0.38% less from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Assoc Oh accumulated 23,030 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 1492 Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,693 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 1.45M shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 10,110 shares. 144,064 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Co. Shelton Mngmt reported 623 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America De owns 282,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 416,617 shares. Eqis Cap Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 12,385 shares. Captrust Finance holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Parkside Fincl Bank Tru holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,413 shares. Ifrah Fincl stated it has 0.08% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Moreover, Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division has 0% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Tru holds 61,830 shares. 7,374 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Tdam Usa holds 0.02% or 1,532 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.89% or 69,300 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 5,876 shares. Financial Bank holds 6,964 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Lincoln Cap Lc accumulated 2,700 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Kbc Nv has 140,801 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Invsts holds 0.49% or 5.74 million shares in its portfolio. Miles Cap owns 2,020 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Motley Fool Asset Lc owns 71,220 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19,785 shares. Aviance Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 278,311 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $76.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 137,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. Lara Gustavo sold $503,250 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, January 18. Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45M worth of stock.

