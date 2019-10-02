As American Tower New (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Edgewood Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $10.73 Million; Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Has Raised Its Holding by $5.75 Million

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) by 121.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 383,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90M, up from 316,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 10.75M shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 14/03/2018 – Brazil court rules Petrobras did not fix prices; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT HASN’T ASKED PETROBRAS TO CHANGE PRICE POLICY: CEO; 30/05/2018 – PETROBRAS MAY NEED TO SEEK NATGAS OUTSIDE BRAZIL: EXECUTIVE; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT UNDERSTANDS IMPORTANCE OF PETROBRAS POLICY: CEO; 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS: CO. RECEIVED BRL286.2M FINE PAYMENT FROM ULTRAGAZ; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL FINANCE MINISTER GUARDIA SAYS PETROBRAS WILL APPROVE NEW PRICING POLICY IN BOARD MEETING ON TUESDAY; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS KEEPS 2018 DELEVERAGING TARGET EVEN WITH CLASS ACTION; 03/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: FAVORABLE ARBITRATION DECISION ON PARQUE DAS BALEIAS; 29/05/2018 – Brazil, Petrobras near rights-transfer deal -deputy minister; 30/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS BOARD MEMBER JOSE ALBERTO DE PAULA TORRES LIMA HAS ASKED TO STEP DOWN FROM POST -FILING

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 52,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8.47M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 billion, down from 8.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.73. About 724,313 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Petrobras says Caixa to sell $1.86B share stake – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bolsonaro will seek to privatize Petrobras by end of term – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Petrobras reportedly raises gasoline, diesel prices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Petrobras Gets New Street-High Analyst Target for Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 21,900 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 267,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,006 shares, and cut its stake in Adr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Private Tru Company Na holds 0.54% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 13,079 shares. Front Barnett Associates holds 19,823 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 6,460 shares. 5,550 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc reported 400 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.2% or 105,826 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical has invested 1.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Howard Hughes Medical Institute holds 30,000 shares or 2.93% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 9,349 shares. Duncker Streett Inc reported 39 shares. Campbell Newman Asset reported 3.39% stake. Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 221,008 shares.