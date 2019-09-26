As American Tower Corp. (AMT) Stock Rose, Cbre Clarion Securities Lowered Its Holding by $1.64 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Cut Its Holding by $590,964 as Stock Price Declined

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 1,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,926 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, down from 10,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $385.89. About 1.21M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 53.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 8,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 15,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $222.71. About 453,481 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 250,136 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $81.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 353,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 400 were reported by Numerixs Invest Tech. Federated Investors Pa reported 406,831 shares. Kj Harrison And Partners Inc holds 2,000 shares. 18,310 are owned by Hudson Valley Inv Adv. Profund Lc reported 35,798 shares. Ohio-based James Investment Research has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Qs Ltd Llc reported 28,532 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 2.06M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 11 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd owns 1.19M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ims Capital Mngmt has 1,000 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 36,572 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Fort Point Llc owns 1,497 shares. Kings Point reported 2.3% stake. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Tower adds Lockheed’s Tanner to board – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Mall REITâ€™s Huge Gain Isnâ€™t a Reason to Buy it – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Medical REIT Is Still Cheap Relative To Peers – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT declares $0.095 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3,330 shares stake. Clal Enterprise Hldgs reported 4,000 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon reported 4.46 million shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 7,473 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rdl Fin Incorporated, Virginia-based fund reported 1,202 shares. Wealthquest Corp accumulated 10,641 shares or 1.46% of the stock. D E Shaw holds 84,855 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 3,989 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg owns 8,193 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 602,864 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited holds 4,349 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 99,517 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.01% or 7,972 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Management has 1,223 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “737 MAX crisis prompts structural shifts at Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 7,243 shares to 40,023 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).