As American Tower Corp. (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Wallington Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $764,360; Ugi New Com (UGI) Stock Declined While Rhumbline Advisers Has Trimmed Position by $1.02 Million

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 85,938 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, up from 82,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $229.71. About 341,967 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New Com (UGI) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 18,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 450,337 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.96 million, down from 468,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Ugi Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 869,080 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 13,200 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd holds 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 6,997 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt stated it has 6,492 shares. State Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Stillwater Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,876 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Peddock Capital Ltd Llc reported 1,654 shares. Ifrah Finance Incorporated reported 0.12% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 243,974 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 8,472 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Ingalls Snyder Ltd holds 5,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Lc owns 29,249 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Meeder Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 118,274 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 413,926 shares.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everbridge Inc by 5,790 shares to 48,782 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc Com (NASDAQ:EA) by 21,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cantillon Capital holds 2.18M shares. Janney Capital Ltd Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,396 shares. Monetary Management Group holds 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 675 shares. 151,302 are held by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co. 439,864 are owned by Evercore Wealth. North Star Invest owns 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,100 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Chemical Bancorporation accumulated 0.15% or 6,964 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 123,983 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated invested in 0.31% or 1.72M shares. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 11,424 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 278,442 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Pennsylvania-based First National Trust has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.