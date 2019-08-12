As American Tower Corp. (AMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Carderock Capital Management Has Increased Position; 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined While Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Lowered Holding by $553,311

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 2,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 66,117 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, down from 68,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $161.99. About 1.44M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 301.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 15,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 21,237 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 5,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $221.22. About 811,369 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) owns 19 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Da Davidson Co has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Claar Lc invested in 82,207 shares or 7.79% of the stock. 6,595 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co. Caxton invested in 1,097 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fulton Natl Bank Na owns 2,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Utd Automobile Association has 188,728 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 156 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,368 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii reported 1,140 shares. The New York-based Art Advsr Ltd has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Beaumont Prtn Limited Com owns 5,485 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold & has 0.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 13,370 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.64 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W/I by 5,977 shares to 8,654 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust Etf (SPY).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart And Patten holds 117,484 shares. Harvest Capital Inc stated it has 2,567 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation Tru reported 6,483 shares. 117,362 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Minneapolis Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp reported 3.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Piedmont Advsrs holds 43,922 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa reported 232,538 shares stake. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jump Trading reported 0.69% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fort Point Cap Partners Llc accumulated 0.49% or 5,424 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 244,044 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.03% or 1,557 shares. Arvest Savings Bank Division owns 1,421 shares. Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Com has 12,626 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa has 0.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,487 shares.

