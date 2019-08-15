As American Tower C (AMT) Shares Rose, Holder Earnest Partners Lowered by $1.91 Million Its Position; Systematic Financial Management LP Boosted United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Stake by $1.37 Million as Share Price Declined

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Tower C (AMT) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 398,771 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.58 million, down from 408,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $218.88. About 2.06M shares traded or 15.47% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 178.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 10,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 16,701 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $124.3. About 3.30M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 630,361 shares to 630,447 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 19,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 95,518 shares to 78,563 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corporation Cl A by 526,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,369 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).