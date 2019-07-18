As American Tower (AMT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bamco Decreased Stake by $31.90 Million; Unilever N V (UN) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Decreased Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 30,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,241 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, down from 170,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.81. About 576,231 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD; 15/03/2018 – FITCH: NO RATING IMPACT FROM UNILEVER’S PLANNED SIMPLIFICATION; 30/05/2018 – FITCH: NO RTG IMPACT FROM UNILEVER’S PROPOSED BOND TERMS CHANGE; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 15/03/2018 – Setback for Theresa May after Unilever moves base from UK; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Revises Unilever Outlook to Stable from Negative; Affirms at ‘A+’; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Brexit Wasn’t a Factor in Company Choosing Netherlands; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 62.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 161,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,828 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28 million, down from 259,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $207.76. About 499,093 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. 51,203 shares valued at $8.45M were sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18. On Tuesday, January 22 DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 7,243 shares.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 50,446 shares to 120,677 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 27,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Il holds 0.25% or 36,245 shares. Newfocus Group Limited Liability reported 1,173 shares stake. Grand Jean has invested 5.61% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gradient Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Texas-based Westwood Hldg Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tobam, a France-based fund reported 421 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 30,000 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Swiss Savings Bank has 1.47 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Virtu Ltd Com reported 24,330 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co owns 21,000 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.16% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jag Capital Mgmt Limited has 8,725 shares. Jennison Associates Limited reported 3.70 million shares stake. Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).