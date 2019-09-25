As American Tower (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Stake; As First Solar (FSLR) Valuation Rose, Dsam Partners Llp Raised Its Holding by $650,000

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 1.11 million shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS 2.9GW TO 3.0GW

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 60.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 52,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 139,952 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.61M, up from 87,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $222.06. About 1.39 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 58,755 shares to 50,857 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 55,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,531 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.31% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited owns 2,549 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management has 9,368 shares. Eulav Asset Management stated it has 0.78% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gradient Investments Limited holds 5 shares. Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has 1.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fairview Investment Management Lc owns 68,245 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Groesbeck Inv Corporation Nj holds 0.21% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,275 shares. Moreover, First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Company has 1.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Broad Run Ltd Llc owns 10.4% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.17 million shares. Mufg Americas invested in 0.72% or 124,839 shares. Moreover, Hm Payson & has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Atlanta Management Co L L C invested in 843,435 shares or 0.77% of the stock.

