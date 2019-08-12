As American Tower (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Trimmed by $3.90 Million Its Position; Richmond Hill Investment Company Lowered Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $2.26 Million as Market Value Rose

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 7.87 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS TALKS ARE ONGOING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN; 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 19,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 69,868 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.77 million, down from 89,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $221.52. About 734,759 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares to 113,776 shares, valued at $13.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 26,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.32% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Canandaigua National Bank And Trust owns 3,889 shares. 3,622 were reported by First Citizens Natl Bank And Trust. Findlay Park Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Waddell Reed owns 627,440 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,251 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv stated it has 25,991 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Duff & Phelps Invest Co invested in 387,230 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has 4,667 shares. Stifel Fin holds 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 268,147 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.02% or 1,140 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.38% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 679,810 shares. Sumitomo Life Communications invested in 0.39% or 14,840 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,591 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 18,849 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.16M for 23.05 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.