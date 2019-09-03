As American Tower (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Cohen & Steers Increased Holding; Dominion Resources (D) Stake Raised by Kingfisher Capital Llc

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 150.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 5.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8.44 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 billion, up from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Commercial Bank reported 59,927 shares. Patten stated it has 15,202 shares. Signaturefd Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 4,669 shares. The -based Farr Miller And Washington Limited Company Dc has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Main Street Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 10,874 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29,664 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Bath Savings Tru Co stated it has 6,201 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.21% or 608,215 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Strategic Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 23,863 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 104,911 shares. 21,556 are held by Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca reported 0.3% stake. Qci Asset Management New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,988 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 70,862 shares to 29,789 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 552,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,494 shares, and cut its stake in Lmp Capital And Income Fund (SCD).