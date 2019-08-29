As American Tower (AMT) Stock Rose, Shareholder California Public Employees Retirement System Upped Holding; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake Has Raised by Summit Securities Group Llc

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 22.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 322,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.09 million, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $230.72. About 540,658 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 20334.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 4,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 23 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $145.84. About 935,289 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 801,288 shares to 657,400 shares, valued at $21.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 34,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,312 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Resolution Cap Limited holds 2.93% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 457,171 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated accumulated 3,370 shares. 964,479 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Greenleaf Tru has 0.22% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 67,659 shares. Assetmark owns 3,170 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 38,783 are owned by Richard C Young Communication. Trillium Asset Management invested in 0.64% or 63,991 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 7.11M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 3.81M shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited invested 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Caxton Corp holds 1,097 shares. First Mercantile Com accumulated 20,679 shares. The New York-based Muzinich Co has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0.14% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 15,708 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 26,338 shares in its portfolio. 32,586 were reported by Glenmede Trust Company Na. Camarda Fincl Advsr Llc holds 26 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al, New York-based fund reported 25,070 shares. Ci Invests Incorporated stated it has 81,980 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh invested in 0.02% or 13,865 shares. 3,746 are held by Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 1.42 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 2.46 million shares stake. M&T Financial Bank reported 79,851 shares stake. Lvw Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,001 shares. Anderson Hoagland Co stated it has 2.26% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fincl Bank Of The West holds 5,196 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.