As American Tower (AMT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Barton Investment Management Decreased Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Scotia Capital Upped Stake

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.13. About 756,391 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 21.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 202,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.80M, up from 948,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.86. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) by 49,562 shares to 600,247 shares, valued at $41.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 34,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bruni J V & stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Commerce State Bank holds 18,288 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,310 shares. Fca Tx invested 0.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,165 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 856,760 shares. Consolidated Gp Ltd Liability Co owns 1.45% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 14,700 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 83,726 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.27% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kj Harrison Prtnrs reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Trellus Management Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,000 shares or 5.63% of all its holdings. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com owns 9,267 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 6.36 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 7.6% or 504,921 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc reported 978,401 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 2.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stonebridge Cap, a California-based fund reported 101,377 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 1.64% or 198,497 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors accumulated 2,061 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Veritas Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 6.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.24 million shares. Anchor Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 260,904 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Architects Inc stated it has 3,260 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Mason Street Limited Liability Company owns 1.09 million shares. Js Mngmt Ltd Llc has 268,572 shares for 6.66% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company invested in 1.38% or 116,503 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,913 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.71% or 10,499 shares. United Kingdom-based Parus (Uk) Limited has invested 14.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).