As American Tower (AMT) Stock Rose, Northeast Investment Management Has Lifted Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Increased Its Holding by $13.00 Million

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 378,250 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.86M, up from 312,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $223.63. About 12.28 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 184,611 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.74M, up from 174,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $221.22. About 394,402 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 420,000 shares to 413,289 shares, valued at $58.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 131,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Inc holds 60,665 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 2.14M shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc owns 1.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,350 shares. Lenox Wealth Management owns 14,155 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Addenda Cap owns 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,475 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd holds 2.53% or 102,668 shares in its portfolio. Bar Harbor Ser holds 6,262 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,034 shares. Baskin Incorporated has 5.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schroder Invest Group reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grassi Investment reported 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Phocas Financial Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Bank Of The West reported 153,563 shares. Gibraltar Cap Management invested 9.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cadinha & Com Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 7,939 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Amazon Stock Is as Cheap as Apple Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on January 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Wants to Go to the Movies – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street rises as Apple leads rally in technology shares – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Retire Rich With REITs – Forbes” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income’s Moat Gets Wider And Wider – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Rental REITs to Buy Regardless of a Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 340 are held by Field & Main State Bank. Argent has 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,516 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc has 39 shares. Tobam has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Assetmark Inc invested in 4,856 shares. 424 are owned by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp has 0.3% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 423,569 shares. Prio Wealth LP reported 2,385 shares. Ems Ltd Partnership reported 2,914 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling holds 0.01% or 264 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Associates accumulated 1.41% or 45,882 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 1,873 shares. Sarasin Partners Llp reported 0.37% stake. North Amer Management Corporation reported 74,441 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).