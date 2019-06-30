As American Tower (AMT) Stock Rose, Davis R M Has Trimmed by $959,390 Its Holding; Carlisle Co (CSL) Shareholder Excalibur Management Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Rose

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 86,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Carlisle Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $140.41. About 1.45 million shares traded or 286.57% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 4,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,067 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.70 million, down from 383,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.45. About 2.97 million shares traded or 72.69% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Ltd by 7,458 shares to 257,861 shares, valued at $36.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $10.99 million activity. Lara Gustavo had sold 3,050 shares worth $526,760 on Friday, February 1. THOMPSON SAMME L also sold $314,220 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares. DOLAN RAYMOND P had sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19M on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Mgmt accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc accumulated 75,550 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 84,706 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.66 million shares. Cincinnati Insurance holds 0.33% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Enterprise Financial Ser reported 441 shares stake. 91 are held by Hanson & Doremus Management. Moreover, Coastline Tru has 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,815 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 326 shares. Iberiabank reported 0.81% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 228,537 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.23% or 140,801 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt stated it has 5,260 shares.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.38M for 14.69 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.57 million activity. Another trade for 30,255 shares valued at $3.63 million was sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN. The insider Selbach Scott C sold $2.50 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 280 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Paloma Prns Com has 14,377 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brandywine Inv Lc accumulated 0.05% or 54,442 shares. Virtu Financial Lc holds 0.02% or 2,605 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.05% stake. Franklin Resource has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Co, Delaware-based fund reported 6,387 shares. 20,835 are owned by Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Parametrica Mgmt Limited accumulated 2,145 shares. Rice Hall James And Ltd invested in 0.09% or 23,873 shares. Opus Cap Group Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 6,990 shares. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Trust reported 0.08% stake. James Inv holds 5,460 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 12,100 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.