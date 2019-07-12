As American Tower (AMT) Stock Rose, Barton Investment Management Trimmed Its Position; As Healthequity (HQY) Share Value Declined, Tygh Capital Management Has Raised Position

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.98. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 40.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 16,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,015 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 41,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 1.85 million shares traded or 62.11% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) by 49,562 shares to 600,247 shares, valued at $41.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc Com by 86,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Natl Bank Na stated it has 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 182,831 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 120,310 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Patten & Patten Tn holds 1,873 shares. Westwood Gp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Carderock Cap has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,541 shares. Trillium Asset Management Llc stated it has 63,991 shares. Franklin Resources has 0.34% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Credit Agricole S A reported 6,445 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 203,795 were reported by Mackenzie Financial. Philadelphia Trust Communication holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,583 shares. Echo Street Limited Liability invested in 111,812 shares. Waverton Management Ltd invested 4.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt reported 5,665 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19M worth of stock or 7,243 shares. Shares for $8.45 million were sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natera Inc by 305,690 shares to 109,036 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,920 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

