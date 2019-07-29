As American Tower (AMT) Stock Rose, Barton Investment Management Has Lowered by $540,765 Its Holding; As American Tower (AMT) Share Value Rose, Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $205.67. About 1.05 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 8,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,785 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30 million, down from 96,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $205.67. About 1.05M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate Etf by 416,971 shares to 948,230 shares, valued at $22.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 35,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 14,764 shares. Stifel Corporation stated it has 268,147 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Lc accumulated 2.56% or 120,310 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs reported 18,401 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc invested in 0.24% or 7,662 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,379 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0.47% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.03 million shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Management has invested 1.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Condor Capital Mngmt has invested 0.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Boltwood Capital Mgmt invested in 0.52% or 4,075 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.26% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 102,580 shares. Murphy accumulated 1,800 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 611,179 shares. Homrich Berg reported 4,917 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 728,799 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vereit: $10 Is Finally In Sight – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income: Quantifying The Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 34,357 shares to 566,752 shares, valued at $19.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc by 37,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.