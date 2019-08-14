As American Tower (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Held by Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 49,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 38,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.23. About 2.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 2,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $220.71. About 194,940 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 558,141 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt holds 0.08% or 9,180 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 14,840 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bainco Interest reported 1.66% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Art Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Rampart Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,785 shares. 11,135 were accumulated by Honeywell Int. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,120 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 14,755 are held by Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt. Sequoia Advsr Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,379 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 54,247 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Com accumulated 0.19% or 15,940 shares. Richard C Young & Limited has 1.46% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 38,783 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 3,917 shares to 12,925 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Cohen & Steers Reit Etf (ICF) by 3,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).

