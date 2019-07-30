As American Tower (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Barton Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $540,765; Abbott Labs (ABT) Valuation Rose While Catalyst Capital Advisors Cut Position by $434,500

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11M, down from 244,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 2.36M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $208.65. About 1.82 million shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Westwood Holding Gp has invested 1.88% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.55% or 2.69 million shares in its portfolio. Polar Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.33% or 1.79 million shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Fincl Serv, a Arkansas-based fund reported 20,174 shares. Phocas Financial Corp owns 4,360 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fundx Investment Group Ltd accumulated 19,000 shares. Johnson Gp Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). S&Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 279,705 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Retail Bank has 0.06% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pacific Glob Mngmt Co owns 23,218 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. 10,107 were reported by Becker Mgmt. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 46,394 shares. Capital Inv Of America Inc holds 0.04% or 3,343 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.5% or 21.89M shares. Bbr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,262 shares or 0.52% of the stock.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 26.28 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,600 shares to 8,091 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Abbott’s next-gen MitraClip device – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 441 are owned by Services. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.27% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 30.34M shares. Alps Advsr has 12,715 shares. Pinnacle Prns holds 26,761 shares. Ruggie Cap Group, Florida-based fund reported 256 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.58% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fulton Bancshares Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Comerica Bankshares invested in 135,668 shares. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Legacy Private Trust has 1,620 shares. American Inv Advsrs Llc has invested 1.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 2,000 were reported by Kj Harrison & Prtn Inc. Blume Capital Mgmt has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Argent Trust has 4,367 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware has invested 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think American Tower (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Expands Board With Appointment of Z. Jamie Behar as Independent Director – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.