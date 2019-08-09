As American Tower (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Trimmed Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While F&V Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $580,320

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 19,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 69,868 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.77M, down from 89,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 279,962 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 89,413 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55 million, down from 94,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.56. About 6.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 263,313 shares. Caprock Grp accumulated 124,021 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn holds 7.48 million shares or 3.85% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 2.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Veritas Asset Llp has 6.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cardinal Capital Mgmt holds 80,894 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 227,236 shares. Capital Planning Ltd Liability Co reported 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shapiro Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2,308 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Founders Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Da Davidson & holds 1.72% or 862,185 shares. Baillie Gifford And Co owns 5.83M shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc, Washington-based fund reported 504,910 shares. 8,592 were reported by Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 1.59 million shares.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 22,742 shares to 381,207 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Tx has 0.19% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,500 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Incorporated holds 0.05% or 236,658 shares in its portfolio. 71,220 are owned by Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,420 shares. Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 6,634 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc reported 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wealth Architects Limited invested in 1,251 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Co holds 139,651 shares. Ohio-based Victory Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 148,212 shares. Philadelphia Trust invested in 0.03% or 1,583 shares. Finemark Natl Bank owns 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,429 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt reported 23,063 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 389,337 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4.35 million shares.