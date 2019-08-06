As American Tower (AMT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Heritage Investors Management Cut Position; As Marathon Oil (MRO) Share Value Declined, Envestnet Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $494,960

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 2,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 57,958 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, down from 60,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $216.08. About 352,315 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 30,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 303,123 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 272,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 2.53M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c

