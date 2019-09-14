As American Tower (AMT) Shares Rose, Peregrine Asset Advisers Cut Position; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Cut Its Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by $525,000

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 1.91 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 73.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 21,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $192.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys (NYSE:ELS) by 18,403 shares to 38,514 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE) by 17,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investing In Property Through Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top REIT ETFs to Buy – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 843,955 are held by Brown Advisory. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 104,874 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Ma reported 5.67M shares stake. Coldstream Capital Inc reported 14,111 shares stake. American Tru Invest Limited Liability Com has 7,525 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Kames Capital Public Ltd invested in 449,304 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 363,438 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Virginia-based fund reported 1,290 shares. Personal Capital holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 26,665 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 1,592 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd invested in 1,248 shares. Resolution Ltd holds 2.99% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 442,001 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C holds 0.77% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 843,435 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Mgmt has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Citizens Northern Corp invested 1.49% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Estee Lauder Profit Beats Views – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Argentine Financial Stocks Just Took Another Turn for the Worse – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/15/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Stock Just Dropped 13.5% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $177.70M for 2.73 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $137.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 79,604 shares to 452,500 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.