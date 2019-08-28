As American Tower (AMT) Shares Rose, Peregrine Asset Advisers Boosted Its Stake by $3.51 Million; Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Holder Optimum Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $540,000

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 5,945 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 95,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 172,463 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT SAYS KEENAN NAMED CEO; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Jason Mehring Succeeds Zugay as Chmn of the USPC Investment Committee; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Keenan Succeeds Michael Zugay as CEO for BCIC; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Net Asset Value $7.83/Sahre at Dec. 31; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $887.1M; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 556.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $230.13. About 615,820 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares to 5,050 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,499 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Management Limited Liability Corp Nj reported 1,683 shares. Trellus Ltd Company has invested 5.63% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 1,121 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Group Ltd Partnership reported 55,882 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Resolution Cap Ltd has 457,171 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Llc holds 0.18% or 2,165 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.31% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Davenport & Com Ltd Liability Com holds 996,063 shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 32,549 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 67,458 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 140,801 shares. 34,500 were reported by Peconic Lc. Suntrust Banks has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 53,211 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.38% or 679,810 shares.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,635 shares to 6,350 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 38,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).