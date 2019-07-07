As American Tower (AMT) Shares Rose, Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Raised Holding; Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $560,736 as Valuation Declined

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec (BIIB) by 69.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 2,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,044 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 3,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $234.25. About 1.26 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 115,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254.07M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. $1.19 million worth of stock was sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22. 51,203 American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $8.45M were sold by Bartlett Thomas A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,800 are owned by Andra Ap. Fifth Third Natl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 97,366 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 36,800 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Waratah Capital Advisors stated it has 1.82% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 268,147 were reported by Stifel Fincl. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 27,236 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 114,553 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sandler Capital Mgmt has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 3.65M shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 30.34M shares. Atwood Palmer invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Oppenheimer owns 53,918 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Miles Capital Inc accumulated 0.35% or 2,020 shares. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 1,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Vigilant Capital Lc stated it has 39,386 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0.11% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Macquarie Group Limited reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp owns 5.21 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 527 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cim Mangement reported 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sprott Incorporated has invested 0.77% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Federated Invsts Pa has 0.13% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,044 shares. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 0.08% or 7,974 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking accumulated 0.15% or 177,024 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 30,517 shares. 384 were reported by Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Limited owns 6,982 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.84 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.