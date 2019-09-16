As American Tower (AMT) Shares Rose, Halsey Associates Has Cut Stake by $1.92 Million; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Share Value Declined While Madison Investment Holdings Raised by $393,856 Its Position

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 2,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 219,189 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.84 million, up from 216,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 1.15 million shares traded or 65.17% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 9,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 46,399 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, down from 55,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.91 million shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 27,588 shares to 589,277 shares, valued at $48.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 254,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).