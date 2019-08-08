As American Tower (AMT) Shares Rose, California State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped by $632,567 Its Holding; Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Shares Rose While Cullen Frost Bankers Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.86 Million

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 3,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 728,799 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.62M, up from 725,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $219.13. About 321,717 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 11,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 44,529 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 56,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $165.78. About 570,798 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT) by 32,222 shares to 111,678 shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 22,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.47B for 20.62 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 7,125 shares to 415,869 shares, valued at $46.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 11,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 663,528 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

