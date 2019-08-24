As American Tower (AMT) Share Value Rose, Washington Trust Bank Decreased Position by $481,665; Riverpark Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $590,400 as Share Value Declined

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 43,719 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 51,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 45,150 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 47,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 12,123 shares to 72,206 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,170 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWB) by 7,771 shares to 9,164 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

