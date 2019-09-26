As American Tower (AMT) Share Value Rose, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Boosted Stake by $10.74 Million; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Silver Point Capital LP Has Trimmed Stake by $68.63 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 60.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 52,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 139,952 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.61 million, up from 87,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $222.04. About 1.68 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 6.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 10.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.14 million, down from 16.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 4.07M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contrarian Cap Limited Liability Company reported 3.75 million shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 2,774 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Shelton Cap invested in 39,556 shares. Ameritas Invest reported 170,596 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 47,833 shares. Omni Prtn Llp holds 4.58% or 7.35 million shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 32,100 shares. Jefferies Gru reported 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oaktree Cap Mgmt Lp holds 3.38% or 15.25M shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt stated it has 26,786 shares. Boothbay Fund has invested 0.39% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Eagle Asset Management has 0.51% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Research Glob Investors holds 10.59 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 856,529 shares.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Silver Point Capital Lp, which manages about $10.65B and $804.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd by 131,560 shares to 10.57M shares, valued at $209.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,549 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 124,610 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 6,422 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 26,415 are owned by Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.24% or 4.35 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Com Of Vermont has 0.81% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sigma Planning holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,861 shares. Bluestein R H owns 1,000 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 2,733 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.06% or 2,875 shares. 104,259 were reported by Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd. 7,030 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Lc. 3,558 are owned by Burney. Toth Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 20 shares.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 24,240 shares to 9,327 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,882 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.