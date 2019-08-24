As American Tower (AMT) Share Value Rose, United Services Automobile Association Has Upped by $6.89 Million Its Stake; Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holder First Light Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.24 Million as Valuation Declined

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 34,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 188,728 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.19 million, up from 153,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 43.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 14,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 18,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 33,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 1.02 million shares traded or 76.68% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 05/04/2018 – Sorrento and Celularity to Start Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (NCT03464916); 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL), FIRST-IN-CLASS CAR-T; 20/03/2018 – lncysus to Present Scientific Overview at the 2018 CAR-T Congress USA Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Announces Release of X-Mini™ Cell Selection Kit for the CAR-T Research Market; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Studies Used Gene Editing to Modify T Cells to Make Car-T Cells Used to Target Tumor Antigens; 08/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Services has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Cambridge Inv Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 136,780 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,103 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 26,239 shares in its portfolio. Opus Point Ptnrs Ltd invested 1.25% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.03% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 442,241 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 20,165 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Armistice Ltd accumulated 68,000 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 103,683 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 41,200 shares. 4.48M were reported by Baillie Gifford &. 35,723 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 3,175 shares.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvectra Corp by 175,616 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $14.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 33,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 763,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 19,720 shares to 12,688 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 142,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (NYSE:AGM).