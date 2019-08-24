As American Tower (AMT) Share Value Rose, Sit Investment Associates Has Upped by $4.46 Million Its Stake; Gabalex Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $1.13 Million as Stock Rose

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 1560.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 22,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 24,075 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 7.13 million shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) by 6,150 shares to 94,550 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thl Credit Senior Loan Fd Tslf (TSLF) by 23,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,542 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).