As American Tower (AMT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bb&T Decreased Its Stake by $735,007; Paradice Investment Management Position in Sothebys (BID) Boosted by $795,870

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 21,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.69 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 57,799 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 02/05/2018 – Nita Summers Max Named Director of Sales For Nestler Poletto Sotheby’s International Realty; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 04/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 09/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTL REALTY BRAND EXPANDS PRESENCE IN MEXICO; 16/03/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota Offices; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N – REMAIN ON TRACK TO HAVE AN EVEN BETTER YEAR IN 2018 THAN IN 2017; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Sotheby’s Debt Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Recovery Rvsd To ‘3’

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 3,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 35,829 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 39,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $216.62. About 377,916 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.01% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Dupont Capital invested in 0% or 4,118 shares. Kbc Gp Incorporated Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 8,747 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division accumulated 0% or 104 shares. Prudential Fin stated it has 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Stifel owns 9,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 461,080 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 33,770 shares. United Automobile Association reported 19,029 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.04% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID).

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell (IWR) by 111,881 shares to 2.15 million shares, valued at $116.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VGSH) by 7,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.