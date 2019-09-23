As American Tower (AMT) Share Value Rose, Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Cut Holding; Hrt Financial Lowered Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding as Share Value Declined

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 84.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 12,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 2,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $232,000, down from 14,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 3.54 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 21,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 48,339 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88 million, down from 69,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.79 million shares traded or 54.25% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 3,306 were reported by Malaga Cove Capital Limited. Moreover, Wedgewood Prtn Incorporated has 2.33% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 272,032 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 1.24 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 265,937 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 86,862 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 252,846 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Alyeska Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.86% or 622,952 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.65% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Co Bank & Trust reported 5,189 shares. Gabelli Funds holds 7,000 shares. Kj Harrison & Partners has 0.33% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Foundry Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,138 shares to 9,479 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,727 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67M for 39.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Electronic Arts Stock Set to Rip 11% From Here? – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Upcoming Earnings Results Are Critical for EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is EA the Gaming Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.