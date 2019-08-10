As American Tower (AMT) Share Price Rose, Holder Montag & Caldwell Has Decreased Its Position by $3.99 Million; Beech Hill Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $1.92 Million as Stock Price Rose

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 20,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 204,922 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.38M, down from 225,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.20M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 23,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 65,808 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 88,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.15M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/05/2018 – New Study by Merck Animal Health Reveals Many Pet Parents Unprepared for the Dangers Posed by Fleas and Ticks; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. WILL PAY EISAI AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300M; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 03/05/2018 – Merck doubles down on Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccines, paying $125M to partner on KRAS shared antigen strategy $MRK; 17/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES MODERATE ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2018, SEES SLIGHT DECLINE IN FOREX ADJ EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 3,540 shares to 31,917 shares, valued at $55.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.20M are held by Franklin Resources. Korea Invest Corporation holds 312,674 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt holds 6,900 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.09% or 58,415 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt owns 14,755 shares. Btc Capital accumulated 23,903 shares. 66,152 were reported by Capital Limited Ca. 28,111 are held by Martingale Asset Management Lp. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Westpac Corp holds 242,236 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 17,856 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 177,213 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European advisory group backs Merck’s Keytruda + Pfizer’s Inlyta in first-line kidney cancer – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ebola outbreak declared global health emergency – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: Pipeline & Regulatory Updates by MRK, GSK, SNY – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Announces Leadership Changes to Investor Relations Team – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,735 shares to 40,524 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.