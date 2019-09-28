As American Tower (AMT) Share Price Rose, Holder Avenir Has Cut Its Stake; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Upped General Electric Co Com (GE) Stake

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 116.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 427,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 794,664 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34M, up from 367,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings which exceeded expectations, while revenue fell short; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 09/04/2018 – GE’S NASON: ENERGY STORAGE IS ONE RISK FOR INVESTING IN GAS; 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 6,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 607,617 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.23M, down from 614,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 3,222 shares to 127,913 shares, valued at $16.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,352 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore & Commerce reported 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 40,800 were reported by Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 924,965 shares. 20,064 are held by Amg National Bank & Trust. Moreover, Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 16,500 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Huntington National Bank reported 374,805 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 66,903 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2.00 million shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0.06% or 74,780 shares. 3,808 were reported by Willingdon Wealth Management. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated reported 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cls Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,334 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 149,728 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 126,000 shares. Davenport Limited Liability holds 2.31% or 950,419 shares in its portfolio. Newfocus Fin Gp Ltd Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.56% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hartwell J M Limited Partnership reported 16,425 shares stake. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Liability invested in 0.21% or 410,917 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Massachusetts-based Penobscot Inv Management has invested 0.47% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ohio-based Park National Corporation Oh has invested 0.37% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company has 2,273 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Llc has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Markel accumulated 35,500 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors holds 270 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 65,149 shares.