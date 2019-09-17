As American Tower (AMT) Share Price Rose, Cohen & Steers Has Trimmed Stake by $143.92 Million; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 644,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.76M, up from 5.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $719.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 837,290 shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 31/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 24/05/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – KARYOPHARM ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $150 MLN (USD) IN FUTURE MILESTONES, PLUS ROYALTIES; 15/03/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 2B STORM STUDY EXPECTED END OF APRIL 2018; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data from Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor in Patients with Penta-Refractory Mu; 02/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be $155 Million; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Plans to Submit a New Drug Application to the FDA in the 2H of 2018

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 705,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 7.73 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 billion, down from 8.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $220.22. About 984,208 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Class Action Update – NFLX, KPTI & MNK – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Investors of Important September 23rd Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ KPTI – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Karyopharm Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Karyopharm Therapeutics: Avoid In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 852,218 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $121.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 631,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63M shares, and cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold KPTI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 51.03 million shares or 3.92% more from 49.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 73,515 shares in its portfolio. 383 were reported by Daiwa Grp. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 771,703 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 84,504 shares. Spark Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 86,951 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.54M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0% or 304,258 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 22,962 shares. Next Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 1,068 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). D E Shaw & Co owns 0.01% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 805,462 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 36,827 shares. 1.12 million are owned by State Street. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 95,650 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 3,888 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.32M shares to 8.43 million shares, valued at $273.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultrapar Participatc (NYSE:UGP) by 427,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV).