As American Tower (AMT) Share Price Rose, Aureus Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $352,716; Harber Asset Management Maintains Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC)

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 187,824 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.01 million, up from 161,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 1.37 million shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 1,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 123,097 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.17M, up from 121,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct reported 46,399 shares stake. Hm Payson & Company invested in 3,101 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 4,100 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 5,936 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 57,736 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 195,876 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated reported 86,748 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Ims Capital Mgmt has 1,000 shares. Sun Life Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 357 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Co holds 11,762 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt, Vermont-based fund reported 91 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 3.44 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Group holds 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 22 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,756 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 4.26 million shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $812.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (NYSE:BAH) by 75,624 shares to 296,783 shares, valued at $19.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,460 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 103,900 shares to 50,279 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 588,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,329 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

