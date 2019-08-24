As American Tower (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Barton Investment Management Has Cut by $540,765 Its Holding; As Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $18.25 Million

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 251,631 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,991 shares to 48,516 shares, valued at $21.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc Com.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 150,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

