As American Tower (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Penobscot Investment Management Company Upped Stake by $834,295; Oppenheimer & Close Position in Pan American Silver (PAAS) Raised by $667,342 as Market Value Rose

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 3.34M shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 16/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 4,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $230.07. About 956,924 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Financial Gp Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 1,816 shares. Waverton Invest Mngmt Limited reported 427,933 shares. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Management Llp has invested 0.13% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Zeke Cap Advisors Lc has 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 44,586 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 68,471 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.28% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.11M shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 0.13% or 1,630 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 0.53% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Newfocus Fincl Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 1,173 shares. World Asset has 0.36% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 36,003 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp has 1.23% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Greatmark Investment Prns accumulated 0.08% or 1,282 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 0.17% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.31% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.72M shares.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,580 shares to 50,215 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Barclays Invest Grad (FLRN) by 18,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,792 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

