As American Tower (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Barton Investment Management Decreased Stake; Flir Systems (FLIR) Shareholder Tobam Has Raised Stake

Tobam increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 15,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 70,265 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 55,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 726,031 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alyeska Invest Limited Partnership has 0.41% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 613,872 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Company holds 0.06% or 54,677 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 19,326 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.54% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 169,200 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 4,592 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.16% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Bahl Gaynor invested in 21,558 shares. 25,709 were accumulated by Norinchukin Commercial Bank The. 20,176 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Cipher LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 40,267 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 35,143 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 8,967 were reported by Gideon Capital Advsrs.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLB, GWW, FLIR – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLIR, FFIV, RPD – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FLIR TrafiData solution for smart cities – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flir Systems (FLIR) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 10,950 shares to 12,621 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) by 249,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,088 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Lc holds 2,514 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated has 0.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt stated it has 4,771 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Veritable LP accumulated 20,041 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Duncker Streett & has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cap holds 0.49% or 5.74M shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 10 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs has 270 shares. Farmers Bank owns 119 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 102,400 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 1.33M shares or 11.58% of its portfolio. Skylands Ltd Liability has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jane Street Ltd Company owns 34,075 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moneta Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 1,791 shares.