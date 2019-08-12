As American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) Share Price Rose, Victory Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.29 Million; Perkins Capital Management Boosted Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Position by $756,250

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) by 71.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 18,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The institutional investor held 7,231 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 25,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Sts Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 45,725 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.77. About 568 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 59,900 shares to 485,150 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 37,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,154 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 818,951 shares to 5.10M shares, valued at $38.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gritstone Oncology Inc by 196,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold AWR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 10,523 shares in its portfolio. Granite Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.18% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Bessemer Group Inc owns 62,400 shares. Td Asset has 27,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gw Henssler & Assoc owns 9,333 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tudor Et Al invested in 0.02% or 7,281 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc reported 0% stake. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 595 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). 9,256 are held by Piedmont Investment Advsr. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 34,904 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources Incorporated accumulated 0% or 5,874 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr has 0.01% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 3,620 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.01% or 263 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 17,274 shares.