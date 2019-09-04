As American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) Market Value Rose, Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lifted Stake by $3.17 Million; As Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Lowered Position by $480,200

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 44,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The institutional investor held 261,321 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.61M, up from 216,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in American Sts Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $94.11. About 42,865 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 68,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 531,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 37,170 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold AWR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Paragon Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 167 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 0.21% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 359,253 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 50,048 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Tower Research (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 314 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Cibc Mkts Inc has 0% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Profund Limited Liability Company reported 3,620 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 182,177 shares. Everence Cap Management holds 0.1% or 7,920 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 27,926 shares. Advisory Serv Network Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,951 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 56,045 shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 96,696 shares to 136,515 shares, valued at $19.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 34,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,253 shares, and cut its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

