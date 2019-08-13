As American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) Market Value Rose, Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Holding by $3.17 Million; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Boosted Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Stake by $2.77 Million

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. It is down 32.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 44,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The institutional investor held 261,321 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.61 million, up from 216,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in American Sts Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 91,813 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Par Pacific Successfully Closes Transaction with Island Energy Services – PRNewswire” on December 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Elanco Finalizes Acquisition of Aratana Therapeutics – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Par Pacific Holdings’ (PARR) CEO William Pate On Acquisition Of U.S. Oil & Refining – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SBIâ€™s Crypto Exchange SBIVC Achieves Profits in First Fiscal Year, Considers STO – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold AWR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 14,231 shares. 4,161 are owned by Fmr. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 8,286 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 52,418 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 289,172 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Weiss Asset Lp stated it has 2,883 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 176 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,000 shares. 55,131 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1,050 shares. Parametric Lc owns 161,613 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 47,910 shares. Moreover, Copper Rock Prns Ltd Liability Corp has 1.35% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 261,321 shares. Ameriprise owns 278,776 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Golden State Water Company Donates More Than 8000 Turkeys to Families and Individuals in Need Through Operation Gobble – Business Wire” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American States Water: Dividend King, Does That Make It A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American States Water Co (AWR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss ITT’s (NYSE:ITT) 56% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 28,753 shares to 448,526 shares, valued at $17.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 68,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).