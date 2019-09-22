As American States Water Co (AWR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Bank Of New York Mellon Has Cut Position; Skylands Capital Upped Position in Nve (NVEC)

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Nve Corp (NVEC) by 340.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.24% . The hedge fund held 12,550 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $874,000, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Nve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.31. About 23,362 shares traded. NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) has declined 37.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEC News: 12/03/2018 NVE Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ NVE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEC)

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in American States Water Co (AWR) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 15,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The institutional investor held 555,879 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.82 million, down from 571,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in American States Water Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 681,261 shares traded or 187.81% up from the average. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.72, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold NVEC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 3.58 million shares or 1.32% more from 3.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 825,488 shares. Guggenheim Lc invested 0% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Amer Interest Grp Inc invested 0% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Wells Fargo Mn has 164,841 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 137,317 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0% or 5,823 shares. 12,733 were accumulated by Wasatch Advisors. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 8,041 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 15,402 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Next Fincl invested 0% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Comerica Bancshares holds 6,419 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.56% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Fmr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $727.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 4,850 shares to 22,850 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 28,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 851,850 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold AWR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 25.68 million shares or 0.11% less from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc has 0% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 4,136 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg holds 0.04% or 59,349 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Hillsdale Management has invested 0.07% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Fil holds 0.01% or 46,913 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com holds 21,725 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,023 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gw Henssler And Assoc invested in 3,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parametric Assocs Ltd Co stated it has 163,440 shares. Swiss Savings Bank owns 68,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 1,000 shares. Strs Ohio reported 32,800 shares. The Missouri-based Cutter And Comm Brokerage has invested 0.13% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Td Asset Management has invested 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,482 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. AWR’s profit will be $26.15M for 31.74 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by American States Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.94% EPS growth.