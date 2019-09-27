As American Software (AMSWA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined While Kemnay Advisory Services Has Increased Holding

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 3,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 199,367 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.78M, up from 195,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.31% or $11.05 during the last trading session, reaching $163.95. About 25.78M shares traded or 65.29% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Software Inc (AMSWA) by 46.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 252,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The institutional investor held 286,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 538,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $469.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 34,597 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning Excellence; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 11/04/2018 – Logility Executives Honored as 2018 Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI 2018; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold AMSWA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 2.83% less from 23.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashford Cap Mngmt, a Delaware-based fund reported 53,400 shares. Kings Point Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Citigroup Incorporated has 7,772 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 512,046 shares. Prelude Management Lc invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 18,593 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,013 shares. John G Ullman & Assocs reported 1.81% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,667 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 473,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. State Street holds 561,692 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 65,194 shares.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.88M for 62.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 79,823 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $154.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 164,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 680,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdi.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc by 81,690 shares to 186 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,428 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

